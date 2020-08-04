Ardmore police searching for suspect in armed robbery at local pharmacy

Ardmore police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a pharmacy at gun point Tuesday afternoon.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to Tigert Pharmacy in Thompson Square at around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a strong-armed robbery. Employees at the pharmacy reportedly told police that a masked man brandished a pistol from his waistband and ordered everyone to get on the floor.

The man reportedly demanded narcotic medication and fled the store with around $300 cash and an unknown amount of medication. Henry said police are unsure what type of medication the man obtained.

Employees described the man as a black male in his 30s wearing a hat, bandana, face mask, white shirt, gloves, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

“He was last seen leaving the business in an unknown direction,” Henry said. “At this time, we’re trying to identify the suspect. We’re reviewing several different businesses as far as security cameras to kind of get a little bit better idea of the details before and after, and during the robbery.”

Police are unsure whether the man is on foot or in a vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.