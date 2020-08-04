As the story unfolds,
COVID-19 connected to 4th Carter County death

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Oklahoma has recorded 39,463 cases of COVID-19, including 32,319 recoveries and 566 deaths. Nearly 3,400 patients have been hospitalized because of the disease.

Oklahoma recorded 15 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, including victims younger than 35 years old and one more death from Carter County. New daily recoveries hit a one-day high, but new daily hospitalizations also continue at near record high levels.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 39,463 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma since the pandemic’s onset. An additional 861 cases were reported on Tuesday, which sent the seven-day average of new cases down to its lowest level in over a week.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths rose above eight for only the third time ever. With 15 additional deaths recorded Tuesday, only two days in April saw more deaths linked to the disease.

Carter County has recorded 312 cases of COVID-19 since March 25, with 256 considered recovered. Four deaths have been associated with the disease.

The Carter County death linked to the disease was listed as an Ardmore woman between 50 and 64 years old. That marks the fourth death in the county and second in Ardmore. Other Carter County deaths connected with COVID-19 were listed in Springer and Lone Grove last month.

Another alarming statistic released by OSDH on Tuesday was the age of recent patients whose deaths were linked to COVID-19. One Canadian County woman and one Cherokee County man were reportedly dead from the disease, and each person was between 18 and 35 years old. While a vast majority of Oklahoma virus deaths have been over 50 years old, 27 deaths have been people 49 years old or younger.

About 33% of all statewide COVID-19 confirmations and 19% of all statewide deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded in the past two weeks.