Fox man killed in Carter County collision Monday

A Fox man was reportedly killed in a Carter County collision between a pickup truck and an ATV Monday afternoon.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at around 2:05 p.m. on August 3 on State Highway 76 in the city limits of Fox.

A pickup truck was reportedly traveling southbound on State Highway 76 when an ATV traveling eastbound out of a private drive attempted to cross the highway. According to OHP, the ATV struck the pickup and the ATV driver, 86-year-old Richard Watkins, of Fox, was ejected an unknown distance.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene by an Oklahoma state medical examiner due to a head injury, and transported to a funeral home in Healdton. The pickup driver was not injured.

The exact cause of the collision and conditions of the drivers is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Fox Fire Department and Ratliff City first responders also assisted with the incident.