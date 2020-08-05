APD releases sketch of armed robbery suspect

The Ardmore Police Department has developed a sketch of the suspect in an armed robbery at a local pharmacy on Tuesday. The department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man.

Officers with the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to Tigert Pharmacy in Thompson Square at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in reference to a strong-armed robbery. APD Capt. Claude Henry said employees at the pharmacy told police that a masked man brandished a pistol from his waistband and ordered everyone to get on the floor.

The man reportedly demanded narcotic medication and fled the store with around $300 cash and an unknown amount of unidentified medication.

Employees described the man as a black male in his early 30s wearing a hat, bandana, face mask, grey shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. The suspect is believed to have brown eyes and a muscular build.

Henry said police are working to review security footage at surrounding businesses in order to identify the suspect and obtain more details surrounding the incident. Police are unsure whether the man is on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact APD Detective Landon Gary at (580) 221-2515.