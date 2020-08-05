Who done it? Ardmore Parks to host murder mystery dinner

It’s going to be an evening of murder, mystery and intrigue at the Ardmore Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 15. On that date, the Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its first ever murder mystery dinner, and Recreation Director Tes Stewart said the evening will be fun and entertainment for all.

Tickets can be purchased for $45 individually or $360 for a table of eight. Upon check in, guests with individual tickets can ask to be seated together, and smaller groups will be combined to create tables of eight. Stewart said each table will act as a team to try to solve the mystery once the show gets going.

“Once you sit down, get to know your team and select your team captain,” Stewart said. “Then we’ll come on and start the show. The Red Clay Gypsies will be there performing some music, and after the performance gets going everything will start to happen.

Stewart wanted to keep the theme and the story of the evening a surprise, but she said once the performance is over guests will go from suspect to suspect asking questions to determine who committed the crime.

“You’ll try to figure out who did it, and what you think their motive was,” Stewart said. “Once everybody gets back you’ll have your deliberation during dinner.”

Stewart said Santa Fe Cattle Company will be catering the meal and serving the guests dinner. Formal wear is requested, but Stewart said that does not necessarily mean evening gowns and tuxedos.

“We’re asking that people don’t wear shorts and a t-shirt or jeans and a t-shirt,” Stewart said. “But a nice pair of jeans with a nice shirt or a nice pair of pants or a nice dress would be totally appropriate.”

Beverages will be served with dinner, and a “murder on the rocks” cash bar will be available for those who want to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Stewart said people will be able to sign up online at www.ardmorecity.gov until the cutoff date of Tuesday, Aug 11.

“It should be a lot of fun, and we’ve got some talented people participating, so we’re really going to go for it,” Stewart said.