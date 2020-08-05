Old Ardmore High School building sold to real estate developer

A piece of Ardmore history has recently found a new owner. Real estate developer Frank Vasquez has purchased the old Ardmore High School building, and though he is unsure of his ultimate plans for the structure, his primary concern at the moment is saving the building.

Vazquez said he’ll begin by repairing the roof.

“That’s what I want to do first,” Vazquez. “They tell me there are some big leaks up there, so that’s what I’m trying to do right now, fix the roof and stabilize it.”

Vazquez, who lives in the Wynnewood area, said he owns several properties around the area. He first became interested in purchasing the building after driving by and seeing it for sale.

“I saw the sign out front, and I thought it looked like a nice property,” Vazquez said. “So I contacted Tim (Longest, the listing agent) and he told me about it, and we ended up purchasing it.”

The building was first built in 1908 and served as Ardmore High School until the current AHS building opened in the spring of 1974. The historic building then served as Ardmore Middle School until the fall of 1997 when the new middle school opened its doors.

Vazquez said he is still tossing around various ideas for what he hopes to do with the building and will make his decision once structural repairs are complete.