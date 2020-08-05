Returning Comets: Long lines for Dickson students on first day of school

Students in Dickson became the first Carter County students to return to the classroom Wednesday, where administration thanked parents for working with staff to begin a new school year during an ongoing pandemic.

“We really appreciated how flexible the parents were and how patient they were with us,” said Dickson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Colclasure. “Everybody did a really good job.”

Like most southern Oklahoma schools, Dickson has implemented a number of health protocols to help keep students and faculty safe from COVID-19. Among the new measures implemented are temperature screenings before students enter the building.

Photos shared from the school’s drop-off line on Wednesday morning showed vehicles backed up in both directions on State Highway 199. Colclasure acknowledged some delays connected to temperature screenings but expects times to be shorter since many parents choose to drop their children off for the first day of school.

“We anticipate that it will get better and more efficient as we go through, but everybody was really good to work with,” said Colclasure.