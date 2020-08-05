Oklahoma surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to mount with growing speed

After adding 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oklahoma has surpassed 40,000 cases of the disease since early March. As the average pace of new confirmations has slowed from a record speed over seven days, the average of newly reported deaths each day has risen to its highest level.

Carter County recorded three new cases and five new recoveries on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A majority of the 315 county cases have been recorded in Ardmore, but Wilson has recorded 21 cases and only 11 recoveries as of Wednesday.

Wednesday recorded 17 new deaths across the state, second only to April 21 for most disease-related deaths reported in a day. With 583 total deaths, more than half of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the past four weeks.

By the end of July, Oklahoma was recording more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, which sent the seven-day average of new daily cases well over 1,000 into the beginning of August. Even after 1,100 new cases reported Wednesday, the seven-day average remained below 850 on Wednesday.

New daily hospitalizations due to the virus have dropped slightly in the past two weeks but remain more than twice as high as numbers recorded before the virus surge that started in June. Through the first seven days of June, an average of seven new hospitalizations were recorded each day. Last week, the seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations topped 80.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 170 new hospitalizations were recorded across the state. At least 645 COVID-19 patients were in Oklahoma hospitals on Wednesday.

Since the virus surge, the seven-day average of new daily recoveries has steadily climbed above 850, the highest level recorded by Wednesday. This week also marks the first time since early June that average daily recoveries outpaced average new cases.