Dollar General announces 160,000 square-foot expansion to distribution center

Dollar General announced on Tuesday a 160,000-square foot expansion is coming to the Ardmore Distribution Center at Ardmore Air Park. According to a corporate press release, the expansion will be a separate building for a DG Fresh facility that will specialize in the distribution of frozen and refrigerated products to approximately 1,500 stores in the region. Once operational, the facility will create approximately 65 new jobs.

Mita Bates, President and CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority, said the ADA has been working with both the local and corporate offices of Dollar General since the beginning of the year to bring the expansion to Ardmore. The new facility will be located south of the current distribution center and is contiguous with their existing parking lot.

“The existing distribution center is approximately 1.3 million square feet, so with the addition of the new facility it’s going to make the entire project close to 1.5 million square feet overall,” Bates said. “With the addition of another 65 jobs, the Dollar General Distribution Center will employ over 800 people in Ardmore.”

Bates said all of the documentation is in place for the expansion to begin. Construction is expected to commence this fall and the corporation hopes to have the facility operational during the first quarter of next year.

She said the company originally planned to build the cold storage facility in the Dallas metroplex, but they ultimately chose to go with Ardmore and expand their current distribution center.

Bates said the ADA is very excited to welcome a new source of stable employment into the area.

“The importance of the expansion of Dollar General is that they are very resilient to the changes in economic conditions,” said Bates. “So they are going to be a stable employer, and I think that’s incredibly important.”