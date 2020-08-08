Texas man sentenced in Johnston County child pornography case

A Texas man was sentenced in a Johnston County child pornography case this week. The man reportedly captured nude photos of a juvenile during a fishing trip to a secluded spot at Mill Creek in 2018.

Bobby Jerry Orrell, 81, pled guilty to one felony count of procuring, producing, distributing or possessing juvenile pornography on June 18, 2020. On Aug. 6, Orrell was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections, with all but the first five years suspended. This means Orrell will serve five years in prison, followed by a five-year probationary period.

As a part of his sentence, Orrell will also be required to pay $350 in restitution, a $10,000 fine and court costs. He must serve at least 85% of his time and will have to register as a sex offender.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation after the juvenile’s family reported the incident to Johnston County deputies on Aug. 7, 2018.

According to a report by the OSBI, Orrell and a juvenile acquaintance, both from Muenster, Texas, went on a fishing trip to a secluded spot at Mill Creek, northwest of Ravia, on June 6, 2018. During the trip, Orrell stripped naked and convinced the juvenile to do the same. Orrell then used a cell phone to take video and photographs of the juvenile.

After the juvenile’s family came forward to report the incident, OSBI agents obtained an arrest warrant for Orrell through the Johnston County District Court for manufacturing pornography and worked with Cooke County, the Texas District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to assist them in obtaining a search warrant for Orrell’s house.

According to the report, both warrants were served on Orrell at his residence in Muenster, Texas on Aug. 8, 2018 and he was arrested by Cooke County deputies and interviewed by OSBI agents. Cooke County deputies also seized a number of cell phones, laptops and hard drives from Orrell’s residence.

Orrell was later extradited to Johnston County, where he was charged with one count of procuring, producing, distributing or possessing juvenile pornography.

If you believe a child is being abused or exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or www.cybertipline.com, or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.