Out with the old: New building and restaurant coming to the Depot District

Downtown Ardmore is about to undergo another upgrade. The building that was once Jim Tees is currently being demolished, and a new building of similar size and architectural style will be taking its place. Once complete, the new structure will be the home of The Sunset Grill, a steak and seafood restaurant.

Property owner Jeff St. Clair said he had initially hoped to save the building and had spent over a year having an engineering study done to see if it could be refurbished. But it was ultimately unfeasible.

“The structural integrity is just not there,” St. Clair said. “So we’re going to take it all the way down, then bring a new building back up."

Once the demolition is complete, St. Clair will begin construction on his new restaurant, which he hopes to have open by the end of the year. The restaurant will be two stories with 5,000 square feet on each floor and have space for over 300 diners. A bar will be located on each floor, and the second floor will also have a stage for live entertainment.

St. Clair said the restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He and his wife Kristina have the menu almost complete. The pair have previously run three restaurants overseas.

Originally from Ardmore, St. Clair has spent almost 30 years working abroad in the oil and gas industry. He spent the last 21 years in Baku, Azerbaijan where he also owned an Irish pub, a Mexican restaurant, and a seafood restaurant.

Once The Sunset Grill is open for business, he plans to start construction on another new building a few doors down.

“My wife Kristina is also a pastry chef, so after we get this one going, we’re going to start working on The Sunrise Bakery three doors down,” St. Clair said. “We'll have baked goods, bread, and assorted pastries.”

St. Clair said he is glad to be home and is happy to be bringing new business into the Depot District.

“It’s amazing to see how much Main Street has developed over the past few years,” St. Clair said. “I’m happy to be a part of it, and look forward to being part of the community.”