Newcastle man injured in high-speed pursuit

Staff Reports

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported late Tuesday that a 42-year-old newcastle man, Edwin Dodd, was injured after crashing his 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle while being pursued by Marshal County law enforcement officers.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m., two miles south of Lebanon.

According to the reports, Dodd was transported to Plano Medical Center in Plano, Texas and admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injures after failing to negotiate a curve and striking a tree at a reportedly high rate of speed.

Reports did not indicated the cause for the initial pursuit, and Dodd was reported to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.