Helping the Family Shelter help others: Shelter prepares to move into new facility

Drew Butler

The Ardmoreite

The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma is currently busy gearing up to move into their new, larger location. The move will allow the shelter to increase its maximum capacity from 12 to 28.

The shelter is asking for assistance from the public to help furnish and gather all of the necessary supplies needed for the new facility, To make the process a little easier they have created an online wish list at Registry for Good walmart.com.

Registry for Good is a section of Walmart’s website that allows nonprofits to post the items they need, and the public can buy those items directly from the web. Family Shelter Director Kathy Manning said Walmart will then deliver these items directly to the shelter.

“We just would like people to take a look at the list, and see if they could help us help others,” Manning said. “We have a huge space that we’re renovating, and to go from 12 to 28 we have all sorts of different things that we are needing.”

Items on the list incorporate all of the things the shelter will need not only to move into their new space, but also the things they need and use on a day-to-day basis. So big ticket items such as a pack and play and microwaves are listed alongside bandages and dishwashing detergent.

“Basically this is just all sorts of stuff for the shelter,” Manning said. “We’ve got games and other things for the children’s playroom, and we’ve got adult coloring books for the families to have things to do to relieve stress and take their minds off of things. There’s also lots of cleaning supplies, bedding and other everyday items that we’re going to use at our shelter.”

Manning said some of the items — especially things like cleaning supplies — are currently listed as out of stock, and those items can be purchased at any location. Those uncomfortable shopping online can also buy items in person and contact the shelter’s administrative office at (580) 226-3750 to make arrangements for a delivery.

To view the Family Shelter's Registry for Good page visit www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood and search for Ardmore. Manning said they hope to have everything ready and be moved into their new building some time in October.

The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma serves victims of domestic violence, assault and stalking by providing emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, group sessions at other services at no cost. If you are someone you know experiences domestic violence, the 24 hour Crisis Hotline number is (580) 226-6424.