COVID-19 sends some Dickson students home, classes expected to resume Thursday

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

One week into the new school year, at least two classes at Dickson Public Schools were sent home Wednesday due to COVID-19. The school system made the announcement on social media on Wednesday and later added that most students in the affected classes will be allowed to return on Thursday.

The original post, made just before noon on Wednesday, said two siblings had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that each of their classes would be sent home for 14 days of quarantine. About three hours later, the announcement was updated.

“After investigating the specific COVID-19 cases that were reported to our district today, the Carter County Health Department has determined that the two classes that were sent home for quarantine today may return to school tomorrow, Thursday, August 13,” read the updated Facebook post.

The grade levels and number of students impacted on Wednesday was not addressed on social media and questions to school administration were unanswered by press time. Questions for county health officials regarding the decision to allow a return to class were also unanswered by press time.

Dickson had over 1,300 students enrolled districtwide last year, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The school system was the first in the county to begin the new school year, with the first day of class held on Aug. 5.

Other county schools are returning to classroom instruction this week and next week. Carter County’s largest school district, Ardmore City Schools, returns to classrooms on Aug. 20.