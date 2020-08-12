August on pace to break monthly virus deaths in OK, recovered urged to donate plasma

Michael D. Smith

The number of new coronavirus cases reported by state health officials on Wednesday sent the seven-day average down to levels not seen in over two weeks. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 also sent the seven-day average on a slight downward trend but meant six more Oklahomans died due to the disease.

Even though a single day spike of over 1,000 new cases has not been recorded in a week, August is on pace to match or surpass July as the worst month for new confirmed cases and deaths. As cases mount, officials are asking for those recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Oklahoma recorded 670 new cases of the disease and nine additional deaths on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Since March, the state has recorded 45,398 confirmed cases and 627 deaths linked to the disease.

August in Oklahoma has recorded 8,911 new cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths linked to the disease, as of Wednesday. By July 12, Oklahoma had recorded 6,478 new cases and 35 deaths.

As the number of state cases increase, people who have recovered from the disease are being asked to donate convalescent plasma to help treat those who are seriously ill. Gov. Kevin Stitt, who received a positive test result last month, donated plasma on Tuesday and called for all Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating.

“One donation can provide lifesaving plasma for up to four people,” Stitt said in a Tuesday statement. “Donating convalescent plasma is the easiest way Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 can help their friends and neighbors and I urge everyone to make an appointment and join the fight.”

Four members of his cabinet and five state legislators who have also recovered from COVID-19 were scheduled to donate plasma on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute has been offering free antibody testing to blood donors since June, and plasma donors will need to have either a positive antibody test or COVID-19 test result.

Carter County recorded three additional cases on Wednesday, with two in Ardmore and one in Wilson. Wednesday also marked the 24th consecutive day for Carter County to record at least one new case of the disease.