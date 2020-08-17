Cooler temperatures in the week ahead

Drew Butler drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmoreite

After the last few sweltering days with heat indexes going above 100 degrees, southern Oklahoma will be experiencing a cool down for the next several days. Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the week ahead shows cooler, dryer weather with daytime highs in the low 90s.

“It looks like on Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s depending on your area,” Bowers said. “Some places near the Red River may get up closer to the mid 90s. That’s still pretty warm, but the good news is that the temperatures will continue to come down gradually along with the heat index values that have been way up there for the past few days.”

Bowers said there are no significant chances of rain in the week ahead, and the relative humidity in general will also be down from previous days. The week ahead will likely include daytime highs in the low 90s with light winds.

While it’s still too early to say for certain, Bowers said that the chances of any more days reaching 100 degrees or above are becoming increasingly less likely.

“We’re at mid August now, so it could certainly still happen, but I think that with every day that goes by the chances of that happening go down,” Bowers said. “The next seven days will obviously be cooler, and by then we’re starting to push into late August. So while the chances of hitting 100 are not entirely over, the chance of getting that hot is starting to go down certainly until next summer.”