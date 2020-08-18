17 virus deaths recorded Tuesday sends seven-day average to record high

Associated Press

(AP) —The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 49,326 confirmed coronavirus cases and 682 deaths, increases of 615 cases and 17 additional deaths from those reported Monday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 41,370 people have recovered and that there are 7,274 active cases.

The seven-day average of statewide deaths linked to COVID-19 rose above nine for the first time ever. Oklahoma has recorded 141 deaths in August and is on pace to become the deadliest month for the state during the pandemic.

Carter County has recorded 375 confirmed coronavirus cases, after five new cases were recorded Tuesday. Active cases fell to 44, the lowest number in more than three weeks.

Michael D. Smith contributed to this report