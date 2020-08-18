Ada man in critical condition after Johnston County motorcycle crash

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ada man is in critical condition following a motorcycle collision that occurred in Johnston County over the weekend.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at around 11:46 a.m. on Aug. 15 on state Highway 22, south of state Highway 78 and 1.3 miles south of Tishomingo.

Brandon Huff, 26, of Ada, was reportedly attempting to negotiate a northbound curve on his 2005 Honda motorcycle at an unsafe speed. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling southbound at the time and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive.

According to OHP, the motorcyclist struck the pickup as it was turning into the private drive. Huff sustained multiple injuries from the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo.

Huff was later flown to Medical City in Plano, Texas, where he was admitted in critical condition. The pickup driver was not injured.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers reported that Huff was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Department and Tishomingo Fire Department also assisted on the scene of the accident.