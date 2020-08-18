New buildings, businesses planned for Ardmore

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore continues to see a building boom with many projects currently underway and others to begin construction in the near future. Community Development Director Jessica Scott said of all the construction underway, the new location of the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Merrick Drive is the closest to completion.

“The Oklahoma Blood Institute is pretty much ready to go,” Scott said. “All of their inspections are complete on our end, and they are finished with us, so I would expect them to be opening imminently.”

Scott said other projects underway include Burke’s Outlet at the Market Street Shopping Center, and Atwoods Ranch and Home near Veterans Boulevard and North Commerce. Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

New projects are also coming in, and the city has recently issued several permits for current business expansion and new businesses.

By far the largest upcoming project will be a new hangar at King Aerospace located at Ardmore Airpark. Scott said she issued a new construction permit for the estimated $13 million project on Monday.

Downtown will also be receiving some improvements. Scott said she recently issued a permit for a new taproom, along with awarding a facade grant to Ten Star Pizza.

“I issued a permit for a new taproom at 109 W. Main where Gauntlet Fitness used to be located,” Scott said. “The owner plans to have a vinyl record store in the front, and a taproom in the back.”

Scott said the facade grant for Ten Star Pizza will be used for a new awning, door, windows and wood trim around the windows.

“That’s the first facade grant we’ve issued for this fiscal year, so we’ve still got $20,000 available for any other downtown building that is looking to get a facelift,” Scott said.

The facade grant program will award up to $5,000 in matching funds for improvements to the facade or structure of historic downtown buildings.