Suspect in Madill motorcycle pursuit dead after crash

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Newcastle man died over the weekend after crashing a stolen 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle during a pursuit with Madill police on Aug. 11.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 42-year-old Edwin Dodd was pronounced deceased on Aug. 15 due to severe head and trunk internal injuries. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, two miles south of Lebanon, when Dodd reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway on Powell Road and struck a tree.

Madill Police Department Public Information Officer Donny Raley said the pursuit was initiated after an officer saw that the tag on Dodd’s motorcycle did not match the style of motorcycle he was driving.

According to an incident report from the Madill Police Department, the tag came back to a 1991 black Harley Davidson XTC. Officers later learned that the motorcycle had been reported stolen in the Sulphur Springs, Texas area on Aug. 30, 2019. Dodd had also reportedly been spotted at two different locations that day where officers suspected illegal drugs were being distributed.

Madill officers tracked the motorcycle to the intersection of West Francis Street and South 2nd Avenue, where an officer confirmed the tag information and pulled behind the motorcycle in traffic. According to the incident report, the operator of the motorcycle looked over his shoulder at the patrol car and then began to accelerate rapidly.

The Madill officer activated his emergency lights and pursued the motorcycle through town and onto U.S. Highway 377. Raley said speeds of up to 115 mph were reached during the pursuit. According to the incident report, Dodd also allegedly tried to ram one of the officer’s patrol vehicles.

The motorcycle reportedly continued onto state Highway 32 until Powell Road, where Dodd lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree. One of the pursuing officers exited his vehicle, pulled the motorcycle off the subject’s back and placed him in handcuffs.

According to the incident report, Dodd was unresponsive after the crash and the officer sought medical attention. Once first responders and EMS personnel arrived on scene, they began rendering aid to the subject.

An officer checked Dodd’s pockets for identification purposes and reportedly found a clear, plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance and an insulin syringe bag containing 27 white, oval shaped pills. The Madill Police Department listed Dodd’s offenses as a traffic violation, stolen motor vehicle, and drug and narcotics violations.

Dodd was flown to Plano Medical Center in Plano, Texas, where he was admitted in critical condition. At the time of the incident report, the officer was informed that Dodd was out of surgery and in critical condition.

The Collin County, Texas Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that Dodd died from his injuries on the evening of Aug. 15. According to OHP, Dodd was reported to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.