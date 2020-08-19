Children's Shelter to build new facility

The Community Children’s Shelter and Family Service Center will soon be getting a new building at a new location. The new facility will almost double the amount of space they have in their current location, and will be located on Park Street Southeast.

The project took a step forward on Monday evening when the Ardmore City Commission voted to rezone the 4.58 acre location from residential to planned urban development. Community Development Director Jessica Scott said the rezoning is needed because the proposed development will be a mixed use of residential, office, and educational purposes.

Kaylyn Weldon-Gary, executive director of the Children’s Shelter, said they are extremely excited to be moving forward with the project because the new space will allow them to help more children.

“We’re hoping to almost double the square footage from our current building, which is about 7,700 square feet, to a 15,000-square-foot facility with additional residential beds,” she said. “So, not only will it increase the amount of children that can live with us, it will also increase the amount of children that can come to all of our other services as well. It should just about double our ability to serve the community.”

Weldon-Gary said they are in the early stages of the process, and now that the land is purchased and rezoned, they can begin clearing the land at the new property. There is currently only one dilapidated house located on the property, and the house will be demolished this week.

“We’re really excited to be moving forward,” she said. “We have a lot of community support, and it means the world to us that we have so many people behind us and supporting us as we take the step forward into this new facility that will allow us to impact more children.”

She said they will be announcing a more specific timeline in the coming months, but she thinks they are about one to two years out from breaking ground. They will also be announcing a campaign to help raise funds for the new facility in the near future.