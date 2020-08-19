OHP chase through Carter County ends in DUI arrest

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Texas man is facing multiple charges after allegedly eluding troopers while under the influence of alcohol on a Carter County highway.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers took 18-year-old Giovanni He-Manu Salazar, of Bedford, Texas, into custody on Aug. 14 following a northbound pursuit on Interstate 35, near mile marker 29 in Carter County.

According to Carter County court documents, Salazar was traveling at speeds reaching up to 124 mph during the pursuit and “endangered numerous other persons” on I-35 by moving in and out of lanes and passing a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway.

OHP troopers reportedly gave Salazar visual and audible signals directing him to bring his vehicle to a stop. Once the pursuit came to an end, troopers discovered a bottle of Tito’s Vodka in Salazar’s vehicle. The bottle had reportedly been opened and was missing its cap.

Court records state that the bottle was accessible to the driver while the automobile was in motion and further state that Salazar was under the influence of intoxicating alcohol during the pursuit.

In addition, troopers reportedly located an undisclosed amount of marijuana in Salazar’s possession, along with several items of drug paraphernalia.

Court records state that troopers found one green and clear glass bong, three clear baggies containing smoking devices, two glass smoking pipes, a small, clear baggy containing a glass bead, one package of high hemp organic wraps, one bottle of butane fuel and one butane lighter.

Salazar did not have a medical or lawful need requiring possession of paraphernalia or marijuana, according to court documents. Salazar was booked into the Carter County jail for several misdemeanor charges and the felony charge of endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer.

The misdemeanor charges against Salazar are driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container, possession of alcohol by a person under 21, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salazar bonded out of jail in the amount of $10,000 on Aug. 17. A preliminary conference is scheduled for Sep. 24.

Endangering others while attempting to elude is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both. The misdemeanor charges also carry possible punishments with fines ranging up to $1,000 or imprisonment up to one year in some cases.