Oklahoma nears 50,000 virus cases, 700 deaths as pandemic continues

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

Wednesday marked the first time in a month that Carter County did not record a new confirmed case of COVID-19. The promising local data was only a small indication of how the state is weathering the pandemic as another 17 Oklahoma deaths and 77 new hospitalizations have been connected to the disease.

The 567 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday sent the total number of cases to 49,923. The number of presumably active cases fell for a third consecutive day but remained above 7,100.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Confirmed cases in Carter County held at 375, with new recoveries rising by two to 328 Wednesday. The number of cases not recorded as deceased or recovered in Carter County fell to 42 as a result.

While the number of new daily confirmed cases in Oklahoma is roughly half of peaks recorded in July, the seven-day average of daily deaths reached another high mark. COVID-19 has been tied to 72 deaths statewide in the past seven days, sending the seven-day average above 10 for the first time.

Wednesday tied with the second-highest number of daily recorded deaths. Only April 21 recorded more, when 21 deaths were recorded in a single day.

Statewide hospitalizations are also down from record highs but remain higher than before a virus surge in June. Oklahoma recorded 77 new hospitalizations on Wednesday and listed 566 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Mercy Hospital Ardmore said four COVID-19 patients were being treated locally, with one listed in the ICU.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.