University Center confirms departure of Maher as president

Leadership at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma changed this week with the departure of its president. No formal announcement has been made naming a successor to replace Peggy Maher as the leader of the multi-institution campus in Ardmore.

Phone calls to the campus on Wednesday confirmed the departure of Maher. The UCSO Board of Trustees met for a virtual meeting last Thursday and among agenda items was an executive session to review her performance.

Maher served as an interim president for months before being appointment as president by the board in January 2019. The former director of the NASA Aerospace Education Services Project oversaw UCSO’s developing partnership with Langston University and saw long-planned walking trails open in October 2019.

Maher on Wednesday declined to comment. A request for comment from board vice chair Shana Tate Hammond was not returned by press time.

UCSO serves as a satellite campus for three area colleges—Murray State College, Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Langston University. The Ardmore campus is overseen by a board of trustees appointed by the governor.

This story was updated to include Maher's declining to comment and attempts to reach UCSO Board of Trustees Vice Chair Shana Tate Hammond