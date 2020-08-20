Virus deaths, hospitalizations mount at steady pace

Michael D. Smith

Oklahoma on Thursday recorded 10 additional deaths and 76 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. Carter County recorded a second day of no new confirmed cases, an occurrence that has not happened since late June.

New confirmed cases across Oklahoma jumped by 776 on Thursday and sent the state’s number of total cases to 50,699, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.sent The number of presumably active cases jumped to near 7,300 statewide.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Ten additional deaths were also recorded across the state, putting the virus-related death toll at 709. August has recorded 168 deaths and is on pace to surpass April as the deadliest month in Oklahoma, when 199 recorded deaths were linked to COVID-19.

Nearly 4,300 hospitalizations in Oklahoma have been connected to the pandemic, including 1,100 in August alone. State health data indicated 564 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients were receiving care in Oklahoma hospitals on Thursday.

Confirmed cases in Carter County held at 375, with new recoveries rising by two to 330 Thursday. The number of cases not recorded as deceased or recovered in Carter County fell to 40 as a result, the lowest number recorded since July 25.

