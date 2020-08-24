Hickr'y House BBQ restaurant closes doors after fire demolishes building Monday

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Hickr’y House Bar-B-Q restaurant in Marietta is closing its doors for good after a fire completely demolished the building Monday morning.

Marietta Fire Department Chief Dusty Michael said firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant, located at 1505 Memorial Dr. off of Interstate 35, at around 10:02 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the front door and the fire was at least the size of two rooms, Michael said.

Love County EMS and multiple area fire departments were also dispatched to the scene.

The fire got into the attic, under the crawl space and behind the walk in cooler and took a while for firefighters to locate and extinguish. Michael said firefighters had the fire out in about an hour and half.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The building is being considered a total loss. In a Facebook post regarding the incident, the Hickr’y House Bar-B-Q restaurant stated that the owners will not be rebuilding the restaurant.

“We definitely did not want to go out this way, but things happen. We will miss every single one of our customers and serving you. We appreciate everyone’s business throughout the years,” the Facebook post read.

Firefighters are unsure at this time what the cause of the fire may have been. Michael said the Oklahoma Fire Marshall is investigating the fire and is working to determine a cause. More information will be released as it becomes available.