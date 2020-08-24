Johnston County deputies arrest alleged gang member for kidnapping

Sierra Rains

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a known gang member with the United Aryan Brotherhood after he reportedly held several individuals against their will at a convenience store in Wapanucka on Saturday.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, on the night of Aug. 22 deputies received a call regarding a male subject who was reportedly intoxicated and yelling at a female in the parking lot of the Wapanucka Express Convenience store.

While en route, deputies reportedly learned that the suspect, later identified as Marcus Nowlin, 34, of Atoka, was armed with a tire iron and had entered the store. According to the report, Nowlin allegedly locked the doors and refused to let any of the individuals, including a nine-year-old child, leave the store.

Two of the women locked inside the store reportedly made phone calls to their loved ones to ask for help. When the individuals arrived, one of the victims inside of the store managed to unlock the door and let them inside.

According to the report, Johnston County deputies arrived moments after the individuals entered the store and were able to apprehend Nowlin. Two deputies reportedly removed Nowlin from the store and placed him under arrest for five counts of kidnapping, public intoxication, threatening acts of violence and breach of peace.

Nowlin is believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol during the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, Nowlin is also a known gang member with the United Aryan Brotherhood and is a registered sex offender out of Atoka County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nowlin has multiple tattoos displaying swastikas and derogatory racial terms. Members of the United Aryan Brotherhood are reportedly known in the area for drug trafficking, smuggling, extortion and various other crimes, including hate crimes.

According to Atoka County court documents, Nowlin has several previous charges for assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and entering a building with unlawful intent.

Nowlin is currently being held at the Johnston County jail and the charges against him have been sent to the district attorney’s office for review.