Norman man facing Carter County charges after allegedly harboring runaway child, possessing child pornography

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Norman man was arrested in Ardmore last week for allegedly harboring a runaway child and possessing child pornography.

On Aug. 19, the Kingston Police Department reportedly received a call regarding a possible child abduction in the city limits of Kingston. The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Daniel Ulmet, was spotted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 35 in Ardmore.

With assistance from the Ardmore Police Department, troopers took Ulmet into custody within an hour of the initial report to the Kingston Police Department.

According to Carter County court records, Ulmet is accused of “knowingly and willingly” allowing the 15-year-old child to travel with him without the consent of the child’s custodial parent. Court records also state that Ulmet allegedly knew the child was a runaway.

Through further investigation, police reportedly found that Ulmet had child pornography in his possession. According to court records, Ulmet had pictures of two nude females under the age of 14 and was reportedly aware of the nature and character of the contents.

The minor child who was traveling with Ulmet is reportedly in a safe environment following the incident on Aug. 19, according to the Kingston Police Department. Ulmet is currently being held at the Carter County jail for the misdemeanor charge of harboring a runaway child and the felony charge of possession of juvenile pornography.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible. Ulmet’s bond is set at $250,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Harboring a runaway child is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year or a fine no more than $1,000, or both a fine and imprisonment. Possession of juvenile pornography is punishable by imprisonment for no more than 20 years or by a fine of no more than $25,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.

Persons convicted of possession of juvenile pornography in Oklahoma are not eligible for a deferred sentence.