Presumably active COVID-19 cases passes 8,100 in Oklahoma

The number of Oklahomans with presumably active cases of COVID-19 climbed past 8,000 on Sunday and continued to climb on Monday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 53,522 confirmed coronavirus cases and 730 deaths, increases of 357 cases and nine additional deaths from those reported Sunday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 44,660 people have recovered. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered rose to 8,132, the highest number of presumably active cases recorded.

Carter County has recorded 394 people with the coronavirus, after one new person was recorded Monday. Active cases remained at 47 since Sunday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.