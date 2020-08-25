Ardmore man pleads guilty to shooting at elderly person in January 2020

Sierra Rains

An Ardmore man accused of shooting at an elderly man earlier this year pled guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon last week.

Eddy Booker, 78, received a deferred sentence of seven years and will have to pay a $1,000 fine. Booker could avoid any jail time should he abide by the rules of his probation.

Booker will have to report to a District Attorney Supervision Officer for 18 months. During this time, Booker will not be allowed to own a firearm and will be required to take any drug or alcohol tests ordered by his probation officer.

A no contact order with the victim has also been issued. Booker was taken into custody on Jan. 23, 2020 following an altercation in which he shot at the victim with a Smith and Wesson five-shot revolver. The victim was not injured by the gunshot.

Following the incident earlier this year, District Attorney Craig Ladd said there was not enough evidence to suggest that Booker had premeditated or intended to kill the victim. Therefore, Booker received a lesser charge than shooting with intent to kill.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest, only a few blocks away from Lincoln Elementary School. Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Larry Payne told The Ardmoreite that Booker and the victim had been arguing over money.

Booker was treated for minor injuries to his shoulder sustained during the altercation and later arrested after he was released from the hospital. He bonded out of jail in Feb. 2020 and pled guilty to one felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 19.