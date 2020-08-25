Mannsville school bond proposition today, state looks ahead to November election

Drew Butler

It’s election day once again for some areas of Oklahoma. Locally, voters in Mannsville can cast ballots on a $365,000 bond proposition that would be used for security improvements, new technology, and renovations and repairs on school property and equipment.

With only one proposition in the area, the main focus is currently on the upcoming 2020 general election. In addition to the presidential election, voters in Oklahoma will be voting for a United States senator, United States representative, and a state question.

In the senate race, incumbent Republican Jim Inhofe will be facing Democrat challenger Abby Broyles. In Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Tom Cole is facing Democrat challenger Mary Brannon.

Oklahoma State Question 805, the Criminal History in Sentencing and Sentence Modification Initiative, would create a constitutional amendment that would prohibit using a person’s previous nonviolent felony convictions to impose an enhanced sentence for a person convicted of a non-violent felony and would provide sentence modifications for eligible individuals serving or set to serve sentences that were enhanced because of prior nonviolent felony convictions.

The last day to register to vote for the November election is October 9. The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 27, and Carter County Election Board Secretary Diane Hall said 908 voters in the county have already requested their ballots. She said all absentee ballots must be received at the Carter County Election Board by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 2 in order to be counted.

Those choosing to mail their absentee ballots have two options. They can either submit a copy of their ID along with a sworn affidavit or they can have a notary public notarize their sworn affidavit.

They can also choose to deliver the ballot in person to the Carter County Election Board. However, Hall noted these can only be delivered by the person with the absentee ballot and they must present ID when dropping their ballot off.

For those voting in person, two precincts will be moving this November. Voters in Precinct 15 that once voted at Southern Tech will now be voting at the old Springdale School located on Springdale Road. Hall said this change is because Southern Tech requires everyone on campus to wear a mask, and voters cannot be required to wear a mask to vote.

Voters from Fox who used to vote at the Fox Baptist Church will now be voting at the Graham Assembly of God Church. All voters whose precinct is moving will receive a new voter card in the mail.