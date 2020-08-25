Stonewall man arrested after allegedly leading Dickson police on high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Stonewall man is facing charges after he allegedly led Dickson police on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

On Aug. 21, an officer with the Dickson Police Department reportedly spotted the 2018 Chevrolet Pickup heading down Highway 199 then turning onto Veterans Boulevard. According to Carter County court documents, the vehicle was reported stolen by an Ada resident that same day.

The officer reportedly gave the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Dakota Clifford, visual and audible signals directing him to bring his vehicle to a stop. However, Clifford continued driving at a “high rate of speed” through the Carter County area.

Court records state that Clifford ran a stop sign on Sam Noble Parkway and turned west on 12th Avenue Northeast. The pursuit then came back around to Highway 199, where Clifford was allegedly driving down the middle of the roadway and swerving back and forth.

According to court records, numerous other persons were endangered due to the high rates of speed and reckless driving. The pursuit came to an end after Clifford reportedly turned south bound on Dickson Road and west onto Long Mountain Road, reaching a dead end.

Clifford was taken into custody and booked into the Carter County jail for endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle. His bond is set at $2,500 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Oct. 1.

According to court documents, Clifford has an extensive criminal record in Pontotoc County.

He was reportedly convicted for bringing contraband into jail in February, 2020 and has previous charges for exploitation of an elderly person, larceny from a house, assault and battery, DUI, uttering a forged instrument, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

If found guilty of attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle, Clifford could face up to seven years of imprisonment or a fine of up to $5,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.