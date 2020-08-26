OHP: Lake Texoma drowning victim identified, cause under investigation

Sierra Rains

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning that occurred on Lake Texoma Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified. However, the cause of death is still unknown.

According to a report by OHP, the drowning victim, identified as 49-year-old Lukus Lynn Caldwell, of Kingston, was located by a fisherman at around 9:30 a.m. at the Little Glasses Resort and Marina area in Marshall County.

The victim was reportedly spotted floating in three feet of water and 15 feet from the shoreline. The state medical examiner has taken possession of the victim’s body and is working to identify the cause of death.

According to OHP, the victim was not wearing a life jacket or any personal flotation device. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.