Springer schools move to distance learning after staff member tests positive for virus

Michael D. Smith

Springer Public Schools will shift to distance learning for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and school officials do not believe students were in close contact with that person.

The school announced that students will transition to distance learning through Sept. 7, according to a statement posted to the district’s website. School officials will continue to assist local health officials with contact tracing.

“Due to the number of staff members who will need to quarantine, we feel it is in the best interest to close school for 14 days (from the date of last exposure),” read the Thursday statement.

On Aug. 12, Dickson Public Schools announced two students had tested positive for COVID-19. Affected classes were sent home but allowed to resume the following day after further consultation with the Carter County Health Department.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 55,550 confirmed coronavirus cases and 778 deaths, increases of 712 cases and 15 additional deaths from those reported Wednesday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 47,186 people have recovered. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered fell to 7,586, down from a record 8,132 presumably active cases on Monday.

Carter County has recorded 398 people with the coronavirus, after one case in Ardmore was removed from the county total between Wednesday and Thursday. Active cases fell to 37 on Thursday, the lowest number in about a month.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

