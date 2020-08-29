Oklahoma nears 800 virus deaths

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

Coronavirus continued to be confirmed across Oklahoma at a steady pace this week and has placed August among the worst months of the pandemic. Nearly one-third of Oklahoma hospitalizations or deaths linked to the disease have been recorded this month as the number of new daily confirmations steadied from a July surge.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 57,353 confirmed coronavirus cases and 797 deaths, increases of 1,093 cases and 11 additional deaths from those reported Friday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 48,607 people have recovered and that there are 7,949 active cases.

By Saturday, more than 32% of all virus-related deaths and 34% of new virus hospitalizations statewide had been recorded in August. Current hospitalizations are down from highs last month, when at least 660 patients were hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on July 29, but still averages just below 570 patients on any reported day in August.

Carter County has recorded 402 confirmed coronavirus cases, after three new cases were recorded Saturday. Active cases rose to 35 but remained among the lowest numbers recorded in August.

According to the state health department's weekly COVID-19 Alert Map on Friday, Carter County is among low-risk counties. Residents are encouraged to wear face coverings in settings where physical distancing is difficult to maintain and limit social interactions with people outside of your household to 50 or fewer.

"This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated," reads OSDH guidance.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia, and death.