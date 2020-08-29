Clear the shelter: Only 17 animals remain at Ardmore Animal Shelter after adoption event

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

Only 17 animals remained when the Ardmore Animal Shelter closed up for the weekend on Saturday afternoon. Fifteen dogs and two cats are still looking for homes, and they will be available for adoption when the shelter reopens on Monday.

Receptionist Mattisyn Powell said the shelter adopted out hundreds of animals during the month of August as part of a nation-wide adoption event known as Clear the Shelters. Throughout the month the shelter ran various discounts on pet adoptions, and on Friday and Saturday the rate was dropped to $5 as a final push.

While there may not be as many pets available in the coming days, the shelter receives a steady stream of animals in need of adoption year round. Every week dozens of new pets arrive after being surrendered by their owners or brought in by animal control. There are also over 100 puppies and kittens currently in foster care that will be returning to the shelter in the coming weeks.

The Ardmore Animal Shelter is located at 321 Carol Brown Blvd. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees are $65 for dogs and $45 for cats. This covers basic vaccinations along with spay or neuter operations.