Sex offender arrested for violation of registration status after disturbance at Ardmore park

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Reports of a public disturbance at Ardmore’s Central Park on Tuesday led to the arrest of a registered sex offender for violation of his registration status.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the park at around 2:45 p.m. on August 25 in reference to a disturbance. David Lee Wallace, Sr., 55, of Ardmore had reportedly been yelling and cussing inside the park and was visibly intoxicated.

Police took Wallace into custody for public intoxication and, upon learning his identity, identified him as a registered sex offender. Henry said two people at the park at the time of the incident served as witnesses and police completed reports necessary to file an additional charge against Wallace for violation of the Sex Offenders Registration Act.

According to Oklahoma State Statute, any person who has been convicted of a crime that requires the person to register pursuant to the Sex Offenders Registration Act is prohibited from loitering within 500 feet of any school, child care center, playground or park.

Wallace was convicted of indecent exposure in April 2010, according to Carter County court documents. Henry said police have had previous problems with Wallace failing to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Wallace was convicted for failing to register as a sex offender in 2017 and 2018. Wallace has additional convictions out of Carter County for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Wallace was booked into the Carter County jail on Aug. 25 and bonded out a day later. Charges for violation of the Sex Offenders Registration Act have been sent to the district attorney’s office for review.