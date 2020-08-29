Two people from Ringling critically injured in Lone Grove car crash during storm

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Two individuals from Ringling are in critical condition after a car crash in Lone Grove on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that both individuals were traveling in a 2009 GMC pickup heading eastbound on U.S. Route 70, west of Lone Grove in Carter County. At around 2:36 p.m., the vehicle departed the roadway for an unknown reason and struck an embarkment.

According to OHP, the collision caused the vehicle to overturn one and one quarter time, coming to a rest on it’s side. The driver, 41-year-old Waylan Johnson, and passenger, 40-year-old Britany Johnson, were both ejected from the vehicle an unknown distance.

The passenger was also pinned and extricated by Wilson first responders. Both individuals were transported to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to OHP.

Waylon Johnson was admitted in critical condition with a head and leg injury and Britany Johnson was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.

According to OHP, the weather conditions affected the roadway. At the time of the collision, it was raining and the roadway was wet.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. OHP reported that neither individual was wearing a seatbelt.