New 223 unit apartment complex coming to Ardmore

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

A new 223 unit apartment complex will begin breaking ground next month in Ardmore near Mt. Washington and Veterans Boulevard. Once complete, the Class A complex will be known as the Preserve Apartments at Ardmore. It will contain 98 one-bedroom units, 107 two-bedroom units, 18 three-bedroom units, and 87 garages.

The project is the vision of Scott Chapman, Bill Dolman and Brent Pickle, who wanted to bring a new set of upscale apartments to the area.

“As the Ardmore community continues to grow at a rapid pace, we consistently saw the need for a more desirable alternative to the typical rental experience,” Chapman said. “As long-time Ardmoreites we have seen our employers struggle to recruit top-notch talent who couldn’t find enough quality apartment options in this market. We realized that Ardmore is competing with many larger communities when these employers try to hire and retain young professionals and that the quality of housing can be a deciding factor in their job choices.”

Amenities will include a pool, a fitness studio, an outdoor fireplace and grilling stations, a dog park and pet spa, and a 3700-square-foot clubhouse. Each apartment will include a gourmet kitchen, a full-sized washer and dryer, and a private balcony or patio.

Chapman said the complex will break ground shortly after Labor Day, and the development will be going up in phases. The first apartments will likely be available in the fall of 2021, and they hope to have the entire facility complete by the summer of 2022.