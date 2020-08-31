Ardmore resident reportedly stabbed during altercation, suspect located hiding in bush

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore resident reportedly suffered a stab wound to their abdomen during an altercation Saturday evening. The suspect was located hiding in a bush shortly after the incident.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the unit block of Cason Street Northeast. APD Capt. Claude Henry said police were advised that there had been a domestic disturbance in which one individual had been stabbed.

A male subject had reportedly engaged in an altercation with the victim over an issue related to an eviction. The victim was transported to the Mercy Hospital emergency room where they were treated and later released for a stab wound to their abdomen area.

Henry said witnesses to the altercation told police that the suspect had fled the scene and was last seen heading in the direction of Broadlawn Park. Upon arrival at the park, police reportedly located 24-year-old Michael Hayward, of Ardmore, hiding in a bush.

Another subject, Candice George, 32, of Ardmore, who was present during the altercation, also fled the scene with Hayward and was located hiding with him in the park. George was reportedly intoxicated and an undisclosed amount of meth was located in her possession.

Police took both individuals into custody without incident. A pocket knife believed to have been used to stab the victim was also located in the area of the park where Hayward had been hiding.

Hayward was booked into the Carter County jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as unlawful possession of methamphetamine. George was booked into the Carter County jail for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. The charges are pending review by the district attorney's office.