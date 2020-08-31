Cross Timbers Hospice receives $5K grant, recognition as finalist in 2020 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards

Sierra Rains

Cross Timbers Hospice is receiving a $5,000 grant from the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and was recognized as a finalist in the 2020 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards this week.

The Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards honor nonprofits throughout the state for the differences they make in the lives of Oklahomans. Out of more than 19,000 nonprofits statewide, Cross Timbers Hospice was selected as one of the 21 organizations recognized as finalists for the awards.

The award ceremony was held online on Aug. 27 this year and the resilience of many nonprofits in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted by several of the speakers including Marnie Taylor, the President and CEO of the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.

“We take care of each other and we’ll continue to do so. We showed Oklahoma just how resilient we are,” Taylor said. “Today, as I am every day, I am in awe of our sector. Nonprofits are showing up to meet every challenge with rolled up sleeves and ready hands.”

Each finalist receives a grant of $5,000. Phil Lakin, the chairman for the ONE Awards Commission, said more than $120,000 in grants were distributed to finalists this year and more than $2 million has been distributed to nonprofits across the state over the past several years.

Mark Dodge, the Executive Director of Cross Timbers Hospice, said this year was the first time the nonprofit had been selected as a finalist. “It is just an incredible honor to even be mentioned with the other nonprofits and it’s very humbling,” Dodge said.

Cross Timbers Hospice, located in Ardmore, was one of three organizations selected in the Health Services category. The nonprofit has been serving the south central Oklahoma area since 1981, with a current staff of around 68 people and more than 50 volunteers.

Cross Timbers Hospice aims to give individuals with terminal illness the opportunity to live each day to the fullest with 24/7 medical care and pain and symptom management under the direction of two physicians and nurse and aide care.

The nonprofit also provides chaplains, caregiver support and bereavement counselors. Services are offered to patients and their families regardless of their ability to pay.

“Cross Timbers Hospice is an incredible gift from God to our community,” said Lorenzo Collins, a past board member. “They took our family by the hand and were there emotionally, spiritually and financially during some of the darkest times in our lives. We could never repay them for the love and kindness we were shown during times of unknowing pain, sadness and loss.”

Dodge said the funds from the $5,000 grant will be used in the nonprofit’s day-to-day care of patients. This includes buying medications, providing supplies and equipment and accounting for the mileage for staff going to and from patients’ homes.

“It’s just a tremendous honor to be even considered for this award and we just appreciate it very much,” Dodge said.

To view a full list of nonprofits selected for the 2020 ONE Awards, visit https://www.oklahomacenterfornonprofits.org/connect/one-awards/.