Investigation into shooting at Ardmore apartment complex leads to pursuit

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An investigation into a shooting at the Shady Acres Apartment Complex in Ardmore led police on a high-speed pursuit Sunday night. Police are still working to determine if the two incidents are related.

At around 10:56 p.m. on Aug. 30, patrol officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Acres Apartments in the 1300 block of D Street Northwest. APD Capt. Claude Henry said police were advised that gunshots had been heard at the apartments.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with witnesses who were able to give a description of the vehicle they had reportedly heard the gunshots coming from. No injuries were reported and no damage was reported to the apartment complex.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark gray four-door car displaying a paper tag. “While they were speaking with the witnesses, officers again heard another shot that was fired in the area,” Henry said. “Officers then began to canvas the area looking for the possible suspect vehicle.”

Ardmore police made a few traffic stops, but were not able to identify any suspects at that time, Henry said. About an hour later, one officer noticed a vehicle parked on the east side of Broadlawn Park that was similar in description to the suspect vehicle.

As the officer pulled into the park to make contact with the subject and to check the tag on the vehicle, the subject reportedly fled and the officer initiated a pursuit. The pursuit lasted for around 10 city blocks and reached speeds of up to 80 mph.

Once the suspect vehicle reached the intersection of Chickasaw Boulevard and Davis Street, Henry said the driver attempted to turn west and lost control of the vehicle. The suspect departed the roadway and struck a fire hydrant, which immobilized the vehicle, and the pursuit came to an end.

Henry said the driver, identified as 19-year-old Cori Pumphrey of Fort Worth, Texas, was taken into custody without incident. No motive has been given for the pursuit at this time.

Pumphrey was booked into the Carter County jail for eluding a police officer and malicious injury to property. Police are still working to determine if Pumphrey was involved in the shooting at the Shady Acres Apartments.

“At this point, the shooting at Shady Acres is still under investigation and we have a couple of leads that we’re going to be following up on,” Henry said. “We’re going to continue to follow leads and follow the investigation to see where it takes us.”

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.