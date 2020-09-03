Carter County records 7th COVID-19 death

Carter County recorded a seventh death from COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases statewide neared a record high. The most recent death in Ardmore was a man over the age of 65.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 61,027 confirmed coronavirus cases and 835 deaths, increases of 909 cases and 14 deaths from those reported Wednesday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state health department reported 51,447 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered rose to 8,745, the fifth consecutive day with more than 8,200 presumably active cases. A record high 8,749 presumably active cases were recorded on Aug. 31.

At least 540 Oklahomans were receiving hospital care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Thursday. The seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations fell below 50 for the first time since July 21.

Carter County has recorded 418 people with COVID-19, after one new case was recorded Thursday. After two confirmed cases were recorded as recovered Thursday, presumably active cases in Carter County dropped to 36.

Oklahoma has recorded 20 deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is among the lowest virus-related death rate of any U.S. state. For comparison, New Jersey has recorded nearly 16,000 virus-related deaths, or 179 deaths per 100,000 people.

Carter County — with an estimated population of 48,111, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — has recorded about 15 virus-related deaths for every 100,000 people. Only 13 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have not recorded a virus-related death.

While Oklahoma's two most populous counties have each recorded more than 100 deaths linked to COVID-19, Greer County, in southwest Oklahoma, has been disproportionately affected by virus-related deaths. The small county with about 5,700 residents has recorded eight deaths, or about 140 for every 100,000 people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.