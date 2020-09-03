Dornick Hills to host charity golf tournament for cancer patient

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

Later this month a charity golf tournament will take place at Dornick Hills to raise money for Matt Card, who is currently battling cancer. Card has recently been accepted to participate in clinical trials at MD Anderson, and trials are not covered by insurance. All funds raised will go to the Card family for medical expenses.

Nancy Sjulin, member of the tournament’s organization committee, said they would be accepting 36 teams of four to participate in the tournament, and space is already filling up quickly.

“We’ve already filled over half of the teams, and we just had our first committee meeting yesterday,” Sjulin said.

The cost to register is $500 per team of four or $125 per person if the players would prefer to register individually. Anyone interested in signing up to play can contact committee member Derek Claborn at Dornick Hills via email at Derekclaborn@pga.com or by calling Dornick Hills directly at (580) 223-4071.

Sjulin said a variety of sponsorship opportunities with various price points are available as well.

Registration fees include green fees, cart fees, lunch, and range balls. Up to 16 mulligans can be purchased by each team for $5 each, and the event will also include several additional golf-based games and activities during the tournament.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and shotgun starts begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. The registration form and more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/685595438693296.