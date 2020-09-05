Two arrested in connection with Murray County homicide investigation

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation that began in June after a deceased male was found along the interstate in Murray County.

Randall Justin Rudd, 23, and Shannon Mayorga, 20, were taken into custody in Arlington, Texas on first degree murder charges, according to a report by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Both are currently in custody in Texas pending extradition to Oklahoma.

The two suspects are believed to be responsible for the death of 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas of Denton, Texas. At around 2 p.m. on June 7, 2020, Rosas’ body was found in a small field near Exit 47 along Interstate 35 in Murray County.

According to the OSBI, a motorist spotted the body and called the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office requested OSBI’s assistance shortly after the discovery of the body. The Medical Examiner reportedly determined Rosas’ cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone who has any information regarding the alleged murder of Rosas is urged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.