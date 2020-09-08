Ardmore woman arrested for allegedly neglecting 11-month-old child

Sierra Rains

An Ardmore woman was arrested for child neglect after police allegedly found her in an extremely intoxicated state while she was caring for a 11-month-old child.

Patrol officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Southwest Broadway Street at around 7:46 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, in reference to a disturbance taking place in the playground area of a business.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said police made contact with 25-year-old Summera Day upon arrival to the business. “Mrs. Day was extremely intoxicated and there was concern that she was unable to provide for the child,” Henry said.

Day was taken into custody for public intoxication and child neglect, and the child was released to a family member. Day also reportedly had an outstanding warrant for failure to pay on a previous DUI charge.

A felony charge for child neglect was filed against Day on Sept. 8 and she is currently being held at the Carter County jail. Henry said it is important that the public keeps an eye out and continues to report any situations in which they feel child neglect or abuse may be occurring.

“It’s important to call us whenever people feel that there is any type of child abuse or child neglect because most of the time children do not have a voice in the matters that they are involved in,” Henry said. “Typically police and prosecuting attorneys have to be the voice for children whenever adults are not doing right by them.”

If found guilty, Day could face up to life imprisonment in the custody of the Department of Corrections, up to one year of imprisonment in a county jail, or a fine of up to $5,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.