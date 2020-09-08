Around $3K worth of marijuana plants stolen from Ardmore residence

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore police are investigating after around $3,000 worth of marijuana plants were stolen from a residence over the weekend.

Officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Northwest H Street at around 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, in reference to a report of stolen property. The reporting party advised police that two marijuana plants had been stolen from the backyard of the residence, where they were being grown.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said there is not evidence to suggest how the suspect, or suspects, entered the backyard at this time and no suspects have been identified.

“They would’ve had to been able to look in the backyard and know that they were back there,” Henry said. “But other than that there’s not any evidence to suggest how they entered the backyard or how they had knowledge that the plants were back there.”

Henry said this type of crime is somewhat unusual for the area. “We haven’t in the past seen any pattern of theft of marijuana plants, but that could also contribute to fact that some people possibly are not reporting those either,” Henry said.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.