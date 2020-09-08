Feels like fall: Cold front to bring much cooler weather

Drew Butler

Labor Day has come and gone, and fall is now upon us. It will even feel like fall later this week thanks to a cold front moving through the area early on Wednesday morning. Beginning Wednesday and running through the weekend, daytime highs will be in the 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows will dip into the low 60s with a possibility of the high 50s.

Matthew Day, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman said the front will move through starting late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The front will make Wednesday the coolest day of the week with a high of around 70 and the low around 59.

Day said the cooler weather will be accompanied by rain. Wednesday and Thursday have especially high chances of precipitation.

“Precipitation looks pretty certain,” He said. “We’re looking at rain starting probably late Tuesday night, continuing through Wednesday and Wednesday night, and into the day on Thursday.”

Day said the rain could continue through the rest of the week, but the chances of rain drop dramatically after Friday. Fortunately no flooding is expected this week.

“Initially it could rain 1 to 2 inches late Tuesday night and into Wednesday,” Day said. “After that it should transition to light rain”

Day said there is a small chance the front could stall out around the I-44 area. Even if that happens, however, temperatures are still set to drop into at least the low 80s through the weekend.