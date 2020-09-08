Madill woman reportedly missing for over two weeks

Sierra Rains

A Madill woman has been reported missing. The last time 49-year-old Shelli Benton was seen by her family was on Aug. 23, more than two weeks ago.

Madill Police Department Public Information Officer Donny Raley said police are aware of the situation and are working to locate Benton. Police are still compiling a report and have limited information at this time.

According to Benton’s family, she was last seen in a red 2002 Dodge truck with an individual identified as Michael Dyer, of Madill. The two were reportedly heading to church on Aug. 23, but never made it.

Benton’s family said she left her phone and belongings at Michael Dyer’s mother’s house in Madill. The family is uncertain whether she left willingly or not.

Benton may be in the Texas area. She is described as having dark blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Shelli Benton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Madill Police Department at (580) 795-3535 or the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 795-2221.