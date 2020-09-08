OSBI investigating suspicious death in Murray County

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found deceased inside her home Tuesday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Murray County dispatch received a call from a family member reporting that they had found 72-year-old Linda Turner deceased inside her residence near Sulphur.

According to OSBI, Murray County deputies requested the OSBI’s assistance shortly after arriving and assessing the scene. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine Turner’s cause of death.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.